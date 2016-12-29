Irrelevant GoFundMe to ‘Protect’ Betty White Raises $6,000 in a Day

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A South Carolina man thought a bit of satire might be just what people needed after a rough end to 2016, with the sudden deaths of George Michael and Carrie Fisher, and as of Wednesday, Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds.

But as his joke to “protect Betty White from 2016” began to circulate the internet, it raised $6,704 in one day.

Donations as high as $150 streamed in Wednesday after the publisher Demetrios Hrysikos posted his idea to GoFundMe.com. But instead of actually using the money to protect White, his back-up plan is something he believes White and Fisher would appreciate — he will donate the money to a local theatre in South Carolina.

“If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017. Now , assuming she doesn’t want a strange Greek standing [guard] outside her door all monies will be donated to the Spartanburg little theater to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left is this year.”

Reynolds was a superstar actress early in life. After two minor roles at Warner Brothers and three supporting roles at MGM, studio boss Louis B. Mayer cast her in “Singin’ in the Rain.”

Her death came just one day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, died following a heart attack over the weekend. Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday when she suffered a medical emergency on board a flight to Los Angeles.

Fisher is best remembered as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” in 1977 with her now-iconic braided buns. She reprised the role in Episode VII of the series, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in 2015, and her digitally rendered image appears in this year’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

The GoFundMe will continue to gather money until New Year’s Eve.

