Buddy The Elf is a Huge Blues Fan, Heckling Hero

December 29, 2016 10:46 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One St. Louis Blues fan continued to spread some Christmas cheer during the third period of the Blues’ win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Wednesday night. A man dressed in a full ‘Buddy The Elf’ costume was escorted out of Scottrade Center for heckling a little too hard.

KMOX’s Chris Hrabe was following the game, and penalty box action from press level:

Flyer’s defenseman Nick Schultz was in the penalty box for tripping. Neither he or Scottrade ushers seemed amused:

The man is a hero indeed:

We also should mention the attention to detail, and how seriously he took the role of Buddy. Just like Will Ferrell hopping on the lines of a New York City crosswalk, the elf imitator jumps up the yellow lines of the Scottrade stairs.



