Buddy The Elf is a Huge Blues Fan, Heckling Hero

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One St. Louis Blues fan continued to spread some Christmas cheer during the third period of the Blues’ win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Wednesday night. A man dressed in a full ‘Buddy The Elf’ costume was escorted out of Scottrade Center for heckling a little too hard.

KMOX’s Chris Hrabe was following the game, and penalty box action from press level:

Dude dressed as Buddy The Elf heckling the Flyers penalty box pic.twitter.com/EE8WskPPa5 — Chris Hrabe (@chrabe) December 29, 2016

Flyer’s defenseman Nick Schultz was in the penalty box for tripping. Neither he or Scottrade ushers seemed amused:

Buddy The Elf getting kicked out, he's hopping up the stairs, followed by usher. Hero! pic.twitter.com/nQ74ZLEvH1 — Chris Hrabe (@chrabe) December 29, 2016

The man is a hero indeed:

Bye Buddy! Hope you find your dad! pic.twitter.com/6RaWundMoM — Chris Hrabe (@chrabe) December 29, 2016

We also should mention the attention to detail, and how seriously he took the role of Buddy. Just like Will Ferrell hopping on the lines of a New York City crosswalk, the elf imitator jumps up the yellow lines of the Scottrade stairs.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook