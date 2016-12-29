Buddy The Elf is a Huge Blues Fan, Heckling Hero

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One St. Louis Blues fan continued to spread some Christmas cheer during the third period of the Blues’ win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Wednesday night. A man dressed in a full ‘Buddy The Elf’ costume was escorted out of Scottrade Center for heckling a little too hard.
KMOX’s Chris Hrabe was following the game, and penalty box action from press level:
Flyer’s defenseman Nick Schultz was in the penalty box for tripping. Neither he or Scottrade ushers seemed amused:
The man is a hero indeed:
We also should mention the attention to detail, and how seriously he took the role of Buddy. Just like Will Ferrell hopping on the lines of a New York City crosswalk, the elf imitator jumps up the yellow lines of the Scottrade stairs.
