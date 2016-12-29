Debbie Reynolds Was the Most Legendary Performer at The Muny

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The death of actress and singer Debbie Reynolds sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood and among fans. If you didn’t know her from her roles in “Singin’ in the Rain” or “Charlotte’s Web,” maybe you recognize her from her performances at The Muny in Forest Park.

Debbie Reynolds, 84, appeared at The Muny in three performances between 1973 and 1989, stated the local theatre on Facebook, Wednesday. She performed in the hit Broadway shows “Irene,” “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” and her cabaret-style production “The Debbie Reynolds Show.”

Her performance of “Irene” was made even more memorable when she sang “Singin’ In The Rain” during two rain delays. At the same time, she took song requests from members in the audience as the rain continued.

Muny president and CEO Denny Reagan says, Reynolds tops the list of legendary performers on The Muny stage.

Her death came just one day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, died following a heart attack over the weekend. Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday when she suffered a medical emergency on board a flight to Los Angeles.

Fisher is best remembered as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” in 1977 with her now-iconic braided buns. She reprised the role in Episode VII of the series, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in 2015, and her digitally rendered image appears in this year’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

