Longtime Franklin County Sheriff Gary Toelke Retires

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Longtime Sheriff of Franklin County is calling it quits after a more than 40-year career in law enforcement.

Gary Toelke says attitudes toward law enforcement weren’t good when he started. While people will now shake his hand and thank him for his service, he can’t remember a time when as many officers were dying on duty.

“Probably one of the worse things someone in law enforcement can do is, when they get out of the street, is become lax,” Toelke says. “You know, that’s what gets ya’ killed. You always got to be on your toes and expect the worse.”

Toelke says he plans to sit back for a bit. He doesn’t want to “work” anymore, but he’s got plenty to keep him busy. Some of his hobbies include brick laying, wood working and watch making.

