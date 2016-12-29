Missouri Gov.-Elect Greitens to Make Budget Cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP/KMOX) – Missouri Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens will make budget cuts after he takes office.

Greitens’ senior adviser Austin Chambers announced plans for budget cuts Thursday but declined to provide further details, including how much spending previously approved by lawmakers the next governor will restrict.

Greitens takes office Jan. 9. He replaces outgoing Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon, who was barred by term limits from seeking re-election.

Chambers told reporters on a conference call that, unlike in years past, there won’t be an inaugural parade.

There will, however, be the usual slate of meet-and-greets and inaugural ball.

“At the ball there will be a special guest … that will remain a surprise until that night, but it is a national music star who is going to come in and perform at the ball that night,” he says.

Chambers wouldn’t confirm, but sources say there was serious consideration of moving at least part of the festivities to Columbia, Missouri. Chambers says that will not be the case.

Chambers says Greitens’ top priorities will be jobs, ethics reform, public safety and education. He supports policies such as a right-to-work law to prohibit mandatory union fees and banning all lobbyist gifts to elected officials. The governor-elect still wants to cut down on what he calls “special interest tax giveaways.”

Related story – Greitens: Opposed to Using Taxpayer Money for Soccer Stadium

Chambers also said Greitens next week will announce his pick for chief operating officer, a new position he’s creating. Chambers says the chief operating officer is a businessperson.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook