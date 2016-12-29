Missouri To Crack Down on Students Fighting in School

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The consequences for fighting, or bullying, in Missouri schools will now be more serious. Ferguson-Florissant Schools Superintendent Dr. Joseph Davis has sent out a district-wide message about the new law.

“You have the power to make good choices,” Davis says. “You have the power to decide a good future full of hope and promise or a future with a criminal record that follows you and limits your options.”

The law that takes effect January 1st will re-label third degree assault – causing injury to someone else – as a class “E” felony. Reverend Dr. Deitra Wise-Baker with Metropolitan Congregations United (MCU) says that’s not only too harsh, but is unfair to certain students.

Some critics feel that charging children as young as 5 or 6 with a felony, that might stay on their record, is going too far. Wise-Baker says it creates something called the “School-to-Prison Pipeline.”

“It disproportionately affects African American students, disabled students, poor students. ” Wise-Baker says. “So, we don’t like any laws that talks about suspension or criminalizing discipline.”

The MCU believes a better idea would be setting up peer-juror groups and counseling as opposed to leaving a student with a permanent criminal record.

The group will be having a meeting with parents on Tuesday, January 10th at their headquarters located at 4501 Westminster Place.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook