Demand And Prices Soaring For Tickets To Blues-Blackhawks Winter Classic Duel

Over the last few years the long-standing rivalry between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks has only grown thanks to heated in-season division showdowns and vicious playoff matchups.

Now, on Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, these two historic franchises will be taking their rightful places on the NHL’s biggest stage as the league’s Winter Classic makes its way to town.

The ice has already been laid down and fans in the city are ready for the festivities to begin, but if you’re hoping to get into the stadium to catch the action you’ll have to act quickly and open up your wallet nice and wide.

According to Vivid Seats, tickets on the secondary market for the game have been sold for an average of $451, while the median price for tickets currently listed online is at $389. For a typical Blues home game, the median ticket price sits at just $82.

The current median ticket price for the Winter Classic is higher than it’s been the past two years. In 2015, the game took place in Chicago, with the Blackhawks hosting the Washington Capitals. The median price for that game was $212.

In 2016, the game made its way to Canada for the first time as the Montreal Canadiens hosted long-time rivals, the Boston Bruins. Amazingly, the median ticket price for that game — $305 — didn’t come close to the current price for the Blues-Blackhawks affair.

On the positive side, the event is projected to be a big boon for the city of St. Louis.

For fans who can’t make it into the stadium, there will be plenty of great events going on around the area and the game will air live on NBC on New Year’s Day.

Puck drop is at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Bryan Altman is, for some reason, an unabashed fan of the Rangers, Jets and Mets. If he absolutely had to pick a basketball team it would be the Knicks, but he’d gladly trade them for a championship for any of his other three teams.

Questions or comments? Feel free to follow Bryan on Twitter or send him an email.