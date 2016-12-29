Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in CWE

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police homicide detectives are working a scene in the Central West End where a woman was shot Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened around around 5 p.m. in the 4600 block of Delmar.
The unidentified female victim was shot in the face and later died at the hospital.
No other details were released by investigators.
