Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in CWE

December 29, 2016 10:11 PM
Filed Under: Central West End, Crime, CWE, investigation, shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police homicide detectives are working a scene in the Central West End where a woman was shot Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened around around 5 p.m. in the 4600 block of Delmar.

The unidentified female victim was shot in the face and later died at the hospital.

No other details were released by investigators.

