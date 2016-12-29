Police Investigate Fatal Wrong-Way Accident in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOX) – St. Charles police are investigating the cause of a fatal accident Wednesday night.
Police say a wrong-way driver was killed on Veterans Memorial Parkway near Country Club Road around 8:53 Wednesday night.
A 31-year-old Fenton, Missouri, woman was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway when her vehicle struck another car traveling westbound head-on.
“The subject that was driving the wrong-way vehicle had to be extricated from her vehicle,” Lt. Todd Wilson says.
The 16-year-old driver of the car that was struck and her 59-year-old father were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Wilson says the roadway was shut down for a brief period while crews worked to clear the scene.
Police are not releasing the name of the woman killed until family has been notified.
