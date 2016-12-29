St. Louis Blues Announce 2-Year Extension With Bortuzzo

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Blues and defenseman Robert Bortuzzo have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension, according to a post on the St. Louis Blues website.
The extension will keep Bortuzzo in St. Louis through the 2018-19 season. His previous contract ended after this season.
Through 64 games with St. Louis, Brotuzzo has four goals, three assists and a plus-5 rating.
