St. Louis Blues Announce 2-Year Extension With Bortuzzo

December 29, 2016 11:41 AM
Filed Under: Blues, contract, defense, Robert Bortuzzo, sign, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Blues and defenseman Robert Bortuzzo have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension, according to a post on the St. Louis Blues website.

The extension will keep Bortuzzo in St. Louis through the 2018-19 season. His previous contract ended after this season.

Through 64 games with St. Louis, Brotuzzo has four goals, three assists and a plus-5 rating.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Live Inspired
Photography In A Flash

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia