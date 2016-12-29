Train Derailment Leaks ‘Spent Sulfuric Acid’ Near Oil Refinery

December 29, 2016 1:28 PM
Filed Under: Oil refinery, Phillips 66, sulfuric acid, train derailment

ROXANA, Ill. (KMOX) – A freight train derailed as it was leaving a Phillips 66 refinery in Roxana on Thursday morning.

Seven cars derailed — two of them stayed upright while five came to rest on their sides.

One of the cars began releasing spent sulfuric acid, which is waste product from the oil refining process.

Less than a gallon leaked, and the car continues a slow drip.

Norfolk Southern has deployed a catch basin with a neutralizing agent and at the moment, they’re attempting to upright the car — it’s unclear how long that will take.

No one was injured in the incident.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Live Inspired
Photography In A Flash

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia