Train Derailment Leaks ‘Spent Sulfuric Acid’ Near Oil Refinery

ROXANA, Ill. (KMOX) – A freight train derailed as it was leaving a Phillips 66 refinery in Roxana on Thursday morning.
Seven cars derailed — two of them stayed upright while five came to rest on their sides.
One of the cars began releasing spent sulfuric acid, which is waste product from the oil refining process.
Less than a gallon leaked, and the car continues a slow drip.
Norfolk Southern has deployed a catch basin with a neutralizing agent and at the moment, they’re attempting to upright the car — it’s unclear how long that will take.
No one was injured in the incident.
