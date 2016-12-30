2016 Ends With The Most Police Officers Killed In 5 Years

(CBS) – Ambushes in Dallas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and other shootings around the country led to a sharp increase in the number of police officers killed in the line of duty this year.
One-hundred-and-thirty-five officers were killed from Jan. 1 through Wednesday of this week — the most in five years.
Nearly half were shot to death – a 56 percent increase in shooting deaths over 2015 – and others died in traffic accidents.
Twenty-one law enforcement officers were killed in ambush-style attacks across the country.
The head of the Dallas Police Association says the easiest answer is to get more officers on the streets.
“An officer needs a partner, he needs somebody to watch his side, watch his back,” he says.
(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)