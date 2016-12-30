41-Year Tradition of Water Skiing by the Arch on New Year’s Day Continues

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Former U.S. Water Ski Champion Kevin Day is inviting you to join him for a day of water skiing on the riverfront.

The annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Ski Event will be celebrating its 41st anniversary, kicking off the event at the Levee on the Riverfront.

The event helps raise money for the Missouri Disabled Waterski Association. Over the last several years, Day has raised more than $100,000 to support disabled athletes. And local water skiers have been water skiing on Jan 1st in front of the Arch for 39 years.

“It’s exciting,” Day says. “But it’s also very fulfilling to know that I’m using my gift and talents to help the lives of the disabled wounded warriors.”

With a donation of $50, you can water ski with Day. And he expects at least a few hundred people to come over

The festivities will kick off at noon on Sunday, with Santa Claus taking to the waters to open up the show.



