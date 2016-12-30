Evolution of Busch Stadium to Winter Classic, From the View of Rodger Brand

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – While Rodger Brand was making sure you knew what was coming up ahead on the highways of St. Louis, he was also spying on the NHL crew as they constructed an ice rink inside Busch Stadium. Every morning since mid-December he had the best view of the Winter Classic ice from his helicopter, and he was sharing the photos on Twitter:

Our first view of the logos…

And the nearly guitar 400-foot guitar:

The outfield walls are covered, and logo all shined up:

It’s definitely a ‘Blues’ theme with the music notes:

It almost looks like a snow-covered field:

Look at that ice glistening:

And here we are, one day away from the Alumni Game, and three days from the Winter Classic:



