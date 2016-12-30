How NHL Operations Plans to Fight The Weather at Winter Classic

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Crews from the NHL have been working since mid-December to turn Busch Stadium from a baseball to a hockey venue.

Related story: Demand And Prices Soaring For Tickets To Blues-Blackhawks Winter Classic Duel

Kris King, senior vice president of hockey operations, says they’re looking for a great atmosphere with more than 45,000 screaming fans at Monday’s Winter Classic showdown between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks.

“The fans are incredible,” says King. “I don’t think I’m wrong when I say this game sold out quicker than any other one that we’ve had. So they have their great hockey fans here and their core hockey fans that are loyal and want to be part of it.”

Related story: Prohibited Items for Winter Classic More Restrictive Than Cardinals Games

King says they’re bringing in more than 20,000 gallons of water to build the 2.5 inch-thick sheet of ice.

The forecast for Monday’s noon puck drop does includes a high chance of showers. But King says they have contingency plans in place. Rain was a factor in 2011’s Winter Classic in Pittsburgh, King says they turned their Zambonies into vacumes and squeegeed the ice as quickly as they could.

NHL VP for Facility Operations Dan Craig says temperatures are key, too. His temperature comfort zone is 55 degrees.

“We’ll handle anything at 55 degrees, with the direct sunlight at any temperature, and rain – minimal,” Craig says. “I can freeze rain, as long as we don’t have a downpour.”

Highs for both Saturday’s Alumni Game at 1:30 and Monday’s Winter Classic are below 50 degrees.



(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook