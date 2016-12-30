Kirkwood Schnucks Recalls Beef and Pork Products Sold Thursday

December 30, 2016 5:54 PM
Filed Under: ground Beef, Ground Pork, Kirkwood, meat products, recall, Schnucks

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOX) – Schnucks has announced a recall of meat products sold at its Kirkwood store on Thursday.

Fresh store packaged ground beef and service case ground pork sold Thursday, December 29th at the Schnucks located at 10233 Manchester Road in Kirkwood between 7 a.m. and 4:40 p.m., is being recalled. The product can be returned for a full refund or exchange.

The recall was launched after a customer found pieces of a tray packaging pad mixed in with the meat.

It’s being called an “isolated incident” with no other stores affected.

