Kirkwood Schnucks Recalls Beef and Pork Products Sold Thursday

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOX) – Schnucks has announced a recall of meat products sold at its Kirkwood store on Thursday.
Fresh store packaged ground beef and service case ground pork sold Thursday, December 29th at the Schnucks located at 10233 Manchester Road in Kirkwood between 7 a.m. and 4:40 p.m., is being recalled. The product can be returned for a full refund or exchange.
The recall was launched after a customer found pieces of a tray packaging pad mixed in with the meat.
It’s being called an “isolated incident” with no other stores affected.
(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)