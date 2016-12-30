KMOX Profiles: Bishop G. Vincent Dudley

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – He is a retired Air Force Chaplain, that founded a church in someone’s home over a decade ago. It has now become one of the fastest-growing and largest churches in O’Fallon, Ill.
Bishop G. Vincent Dudley, Pastor of New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church, profiled by Carol Daniel.
