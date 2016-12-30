New York Waives Jaroslav Halak

December 30, 2016 12:49 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders have placed starting goaltender Jaroslav Halak on waivers.

The team announced the move at noon Eastern on Friday. Any of the NHL’s other 29 clubs could claim Halak by that same time Saturday.

A former Blues goalie, Halak is 6-8-5 with a 3.23 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 20 games this season for the Islanders, who are in last place in the Metropolitan Division. The 31-year-old Slovak counts $4.5 million against the salary cap and has one year left on his contract after this season.

The Islanders have three goalies on their roster: Halak, Thomas Greiss and Jean-Francois Berube, who didn’t make his season debut until Dec. 10. Agent Allan Walsh, who represents Halak and Berube, expressed his displeasure with the three-goalie system in October.

