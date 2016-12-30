Police: Lottery Win May Have Prompted Kidnapping, Death

Associated Press December 30, 2016 5:17 PM
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) – Authorities say a man accused of kidnapping two people from their central Illinois home, including one who died, may have targeted them because they had won the lottery.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports 28-year-old Danny Smith Jr. of Peoria is charged with kidnapping 41-year-old Maunds Bryant and his stepfather from their home in Normal on Dec. 22.

Normal Assistant Police Chief Eric Klingele said Friday that after abducting the men Smith demanded a ransom from Bryant’s mother. Smith was aware the family won the lottery in July, though authorities don’t know how he knew about it.

Police say Smith took the men to a Peoria home and that the stepfather later escaped and called for help.

Bryant died Dec. 25 from a head injury suffered during the abduction.

It was unclear Friday whether Smith has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

