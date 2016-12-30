St. Louis County Bank Robbed

Brett Blume (@brettblumekmox) December 30, 2016 4:31 PM
Filed Under: at large, Bank, Olive Blvd., Reliance, robbed, robbery, St. Louis County, suspect

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – A man remains at large after stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the Reliance Bank located at 13033 Olive Blvd on Friday afternoon.

According to St. Louis County Police, a black male in his late 20’s to early 30’s walked into the bank at 2:45 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding cash.

He fled the scene with the money and no one inside the bank was reported hurt.

The robbery is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (636) 529-8210, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Live Inspired
Photography In A Flash

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia