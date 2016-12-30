St. Louis County Bank Robbed

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – A man remains at large after stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the Reliance Bank located at 13033 Olive Blvd on Friday afternoon.
According to St. Louis County Police, a black male in his late 20’s to early 30’s walked into the bank at 2:45 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding cash.
He fled the scene with the money and no one inside the bank was reported hurt.
The robbery is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (636) 529-8210, or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
