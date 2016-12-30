WalletHub: St. Louis is 8th Best City to Celebrate New Year’s Eve

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you were planning to head to New York City for the ball drop on New Year’s Eve, you might have a better experience in St. Louis. That’s what a ranking of the best and worst ‘Places for New Year’s Eve Celebrations’ from WalletHub says.
The personal finance site judged St. Louis at the No. 8 best city in the US to be in when the clock strikes midnight. And New York City was No. 38.
St. Louis ranked highly in the category of ‘Entertainment & Food,’ as the fifth best out of 100 US cities. However, St. Louis was 85 out of 100 for ‘Safety & Accessibility.’
To see the entire study, click here.
