Winter Classic Transportation and Parking Tips

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Downtown St. Louis is going to be alive and packed all weekend as the Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks takes place Monday at Busch Stadium.

With events happening before, during and after game-day, it’s bound to get a little nerve-racking as far as getting downtown and finding a place to park goes.

We did a little research and found some transportation tools that might come in handy this Winter Classic weekend:

Parking

There are many parking garages and parking lots in the downtown area that serve Busch Stadium fans.

CLICK HERE to find a map and list of downtown St. Louis parking facilities.

CLICK HERE to find more Busch Stadium parking options.

Public Transportation

Busch Stadium can also be accessed by public transportation via the MetroLink. Fans can take a train to Stadium Station, located on 8th Street between Spruce and Clark.

CLICK HERE for information on routes, fares and schedules, or call 314-231-2345.

Looking for a shuttle? These 12 bars offer free shuttles to Busch Stadium, and some are offering game-day specials on food and drinks!

DID YOU KNOW: Designated driver booths are located near guest relations centers inside Busch Stadium – one on level 1 by section 147, and one on level 4 near sections 340/440.

All ticketholders are encouraged to arrive and enter Busch Stadium early to alleviate long security screening lines at all gates.

