Woman Pleads Guilty to Killing Infant Son

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – A St. Louis woman has admitted to causing the death of her infant son four years ago.

Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of 40 years for 23-year-old Wallisha Bland after she pleaded guilty to a count of first-degree murder.

The incident occurred in October 2012 when police in Alton, Illinois, answered a 911 call from a home in the 3200 block of Belle Street reporting an unresponsive 2-month-old boy.

Jace R. Gilliespie was rushed to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a fractured skull.

Following an investigation by Alton police, it was determined that on the previous evening, Bland had thrown her infant son down onto the floor.

The case against Bland had been set to go to trial starting Tuesday.

