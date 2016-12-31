Man Found Hanging From Tree in North County

St. Louis County, MO (KMOX) Saint Louis County Police say a 53-year old man found hanging from a tree, in the 28-hundred block of Netherton, likely took his own life.
The man is believed to be homeless. Officer Benjamin Granda tells K-M-O-X, the victim was white.
Social media blew up with reports the victim was African American and had been lynched.
Granda says those reports are not true and tells K-M-O-X, police will be releasing the man’s name when next of kin are notified.
