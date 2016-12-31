St. Louis is a “No Refusal” Zone for Drunk Driving

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you are ringing in the New Year downtown – it’s a good thing to know that St. Louis is a “No Refusal” zone when it comes to drunk driving.

Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce says refusing to submit to a breathalyzer test after being pulled over, triggers a process in which a judge is contacted to issue an arrest warrant.

Even though critics said this would never work when it was launched a few years ago, Joyce says it has succeeded in taking chronic drunk drivers off the road. She adds that it is one type of homicide that can be prevented.

Under the policy, drivers are taken to the nearest police station and a search warrant is sought for a blood test – a process that can take an hour or more to complete.

City police make up to 25 drunk driving arrests every month, with about half refusing to take a DUI test.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook