2017 NFL Expert Picks: Week 3

nfl picks 2017 week 3 start 2017 NFL Expert Picks: Week 3

As we take a four-way tie into Week 3 of the NFL season, Chris Hrabe will try to not come in last for a third week in a row. Here’s his punishment from his Week 2 loss:

Week 3 Punishments:

      • Eggs: Raw eggs will be cracked on the loser’s head
      • Karaoke: The loser will have to sing a full karaoke song on the air (pre-recorded or live)
      • The Darkness: The loser will take a walk though The Darkness Haunted House
      • Winner Chooses: The first place finisher gets to choose the punishment
      • Work Front Desk: The loser will have to work for at least 10 minutes at the CBS Radio St. Louis front desk
      • Twitter Avatar: The first place finisher will get to change the loser’s Twitter Avatar, which will stay like that until the next time the wheel is spun
      • Beanboozled: The loser will have to eat 3 Beanboozled beans
      • Whipped Cream Pie: The loser will take a whipped cream pie to the face, courtesy of that week’s winner(s), or a person designated by that week’s winner

      See Week 2’s results

      Learn more about the NFL Picks Punishment Wheel

      WEEK 3 PICKS

      RAMS @ 49ERS
      Tom- 49ers
      Ben- 49ers
      Alex- Rams
      Chris- Rams
      Mark- Rams

      RAVENS @ JAGUARS
      Tom- Ravens
      Ben- Jaguars
      Alex- Ravens
      Chris- Jaguars
      Mark- Ravens

      BRONCOS @ BILLS
      Tom- Broncos
      Ben- Broncos
      Alex- Broncos
      Chris- Bills
      Mark- Broncos

      STEELERS @ BEARS
      Tom- Steelers
      Ben- Steelers
      Alex- Steelers
      Chris- Steelers
      Mark- Steelers

      SAINTS @ PANTHERS
      Tom- Panthers
      Ben- Panthers
      Alex- Panthers
      Chris- Panthers
      Mark- Panthers

      BUCCANEERS @ VIKINGS
      Tom- Vikings
      Ben- Buccaneers
      Alex- Buccaneers
      Chris- Vikings
      Mark- Buccaneers

      BROWNS @ COLTS
      Tom- Browns
      Ben- Colts
      Alex- Browns
      Chris- Colts
      Mark- Colts

      DOLPHINS @ JETS
      Tom- Dolphins
      Ben- Dolphins
      Alex- Dolphins
      Chris- Dolphins
      Mark- Dolphins

      TEXANS @ PATRIOTS
      Tom- Patriots
      Ben- Patriots
      Alex- Patriots
      Chris- Patriots
      Mark- Patriots

      FALCONS @ LIONS
      Tom- Lions
      Ben- Lions
      Alex- Lions
      Chris- Lions
      Mark- Falcons

      GIANTS @ EAGLES
      Tom- Eagles
      Ben- Eagles
      Alex- Eagles
      Chris- Eagles
      Mark- Eagles

      SEAHAWKS @ TITANS
      Tom- Seahawks
      Ben- Titans
      Alex- Titans
      Chris- Titans
      Mark- Titans

      CHIEFS @ CHARGERS (Total score tiebreaker)
      Tom- Chiefs (41)
      Ben- Chiefs (48)
      Alex- Chiefs (38)
      Chris- Chiefs (49)
      Mark- Chiefs (42)

      BENGALS @ PACKERS
      Tom- Packers
      Ben- Packers
      Alex- Packers
      Chris- Packers
      Mark- Packers

      RAIDERS @ REDSKINS
      Tom- Raiders
      Ben- Redskins
      Alex- Raiders
      Chris- Raiders
      Mark- Raiders

      COWBOYS @ CARDINALS
      Tom- Cowboys
      Ben- Cardinals
      Alex- Cowboys
      Chris- Cowboys
      Mark- Cowboys

Listen Live

Listen