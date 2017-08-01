2017 NFL Expert Picks: Week 3

As we take a four-way tie into Week 3 of the NFL season, Chris Hrabe will try to not come in last for a third week in a row. Here’s his punishment from his Week 2 loss:
Week 3 Punishments:
- Eggs: Raw eggs will be cracked on the loser’s head
- Karaoke: The loser will have to sing a full karaoke song on the air (pre-recorded or live)
- The Darkness: The loser will take a walk though The Darkness Haunted House
- Winner Chooses: The first place finisher gets to choose the punishment
- Work Front Desk: The loser will have to work for at least 10 minutes at the CBS Radio St. Louis front desk
- Twitter Avatar: The first place finisher will get to change the loser’s Twitter Avatar, which will stay like that until the next time the wheel is spun
- Beanboozled: The loser will have to eat 3 Beanboozled beans
- Whipped Cream Pie: The loser will take a whipped cream pie to the face, courtesy of that week’s winner(s), or a person designated by that week’s winner
WEEK 3 PICKS
RAMS @ 49ERS
Tom- 49ers
Ben- 49ers
Alex- Rams
Chris- Rams
Mark- Rams
RAVENS @ JAGUARS
Tom- Ravens
Ben- Jaguars
Alex- Ravens
Chris- Jaguars
Mark- Ravens
BRONCOS @ BILLS
Tom- Broncos
Ben- Broncos
Alex- Broncos
Chris- Bills
Mark- Broncos
STEELERS @ BEARS
Tom- Steelers
Ben- Steelers
Alex- Steelers
Chris- Steelers
Mark- Steelers
SAINTS @ PANTHERS
Tom- Panthers
Ben- Panthers
Alex- Panthers
Chris- Panthers
Mark- Panthers
BUCCANEERS @ VIKINGS
Tom- Vikings
Ben- Buccaneers
Alex- Buccaneers
Chris- Vikings
Mark- Buccaneers
BROWNS @ COLTS
Tom- Browns
Ben- Colts
Alex- Browns
Chris- Colts
Mark- Colts
DOLPHINS @ JETS
Tom- Dolphins
Ben- Dolphins
Alex- Dolphins
Chris- Dolphins
Mark- Dolphins
TEXANS @ PATRIOTS
Tom- Patriots
Ben- Patriots
Alex- Patriots
Chris- Patriots
Mark- Patriots
FALCONS @ LIONS
Tom- Lions
Ben- Lions
Alex- Lions
Chris- Lions
Mark- Falcons
GIANTS @ EAGLES
Tom- Eagles
Ben- Eagles
Alex- Eagles
Chris- Eagles
Mark- Eagles
SEAHAWKS @ TITANS
Tom- Seahawks
Ben- Titans
Alex- Titans
Chris- Titans
Mark- Titans
CHIEFS @ CHARGERS (Total score tiebreaker)
Tom- Chiefs (41)
Ben- Chiefs (48)
Alex- Chiefs (38)
Chris- Chiefs (49)
Mark- Chiefs (42)
BENGALS @ PACKERS
Tom- Packers
Ben- Packers
Alex- Packers
Chris- Packers
Mark- Packers
RAIDERS @ REDSKINS
Tom- Raiders
Ben- Redskins
Alex- Raiders
Chris- Raiders
Mark- Raiders
COWBOYS @ CARDINALS
Tom- Cowboys
Ben- Cardinals
Alex- Cowboys
Chris- Cowboys
Mark- Cowboys
