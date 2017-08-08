2017 NFL Expert Picks: Week 4

As Tom Ackerman enjoys his new Twitter Avatar as an ultimate Cubs fan, Week 4 of the our NFL Expert Picks competition begins. Only five points separate first and last place, and as always we’ve got a few new additions of the Punishment Wheel.

Week 4 Punishments:

      • Eggs: Raw eggs will be cracked on the loser’s head
      • Karaoke: The loser will have to sing a full karaoke song on the air (pre-recorded or live)
      • The Darkness (X3): The loser will take a walk though The Darkness Haunted House, and with it almost being Halloween we’re stacking the odds to make sure this one happens soon
      • Winner Chooses: The first place finisher gets to choose the punishment
      • Beanboozled: The loser will have to eat 3 Beanboozled beans
      • Whipped Cream Pie: The loser will take a whipped cream pie to the face, courtesy of that week’s winner(s), or a person designated by that week’s winner

      See Week 3’s results & punishment

      Learn more about the NFL Picks Punishment Wheel

      WEEK 4 PICKS

      BEAR @ PACKERS
      Tom- Packers
      Ben- Packers
      Alex- Packers
      Chris- Packers
      Mark- Packers

      SAINTS @ DOLPHINS
      Tom- Saints
      Ben- Saints
      Alex- Saints
      Chris- Dolphins
      Mark- Dolphins

      PANTHERS @ PATRIOTS
      Tom- Patriots
      Ben- Patriots
      Alex- Patriots
      Chris- Patriots
      Mark- Patriots

      JAGUARS @ JETS
      Tom- Jets
      Ben- Jets
      Alex- Jaguars
      Chris- Jaguars
      Mark- Jaguars

      TITANS @ TEXANS
      Tom- Titans
      Ben- Texans
      Alex- Texans
      Chris- Titans
      Mark- Titans

      STEELERS @ RAVENS
      Tom- Steelers
      Ben- Steelers
      Alex- Steelers
      Chris- Ravens
      Mark- Steelers

      BENGALS @ BROWNS
      Tom- Browns
      Ben- Bengals
      Alex- Bengals
      Chris- Bengals
      Mark- Browns

      LIONS @ VIKINGS
      Tom- Vikings
      Ben- Lions
      Alex- Lions
      Chris- Lions
      Mark- Lions

      RAMS @ COWBOYS
      Tom- Cowboys
      Ben- Cowboys
      Alex- Cowboys
      Chris- Cowobys
      Mark- Cowboys

      BILLS @ FALCONS
      Tom- Falcons
      Ben- Falcons
      Alex- Falcons
      Chris- Falcons
      Mark- Falcons

      EAGLES @ CHARGERS
      Tom- Eagles
      Ben- Chargers
      Alex- Chargers
      Chris- Chargers
      Mark- Eagles

      49ERS @ CARDINALS
      Tom- Cardinals
      Ben- Cardinals
      Alex- Cardinals
      Chris- Cardinals
      Mark- Cardinals

      GIANTS @ BUCCANEERS
      Tom- Buccaneers
      Ben- Giants
      Alex- Buccaneers
      Chris- Buccaneers
      Mark- Buccaneers

      RAIDERS @ BRONCOS
      Tom- Broncos
      Ben- Broncos
      Alex- Broncos
      Chris- Raiders
      Mark- Broncos

      COLTS @ SEAHAWKS
      Tom- Seahawks
      Ben- Seahawks
      Alex- Seahawks
      Chris- Seahawks
      Mark- Seahawks

      REDSKINS @ CHIEFS
      Tom- Chiefs (51)
      Ben- Chiefs (52)
      Alex- Chiefs (48)
      Chris- Chiefs (53)
      Mark- Chiefs (36)

