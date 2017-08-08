2017 NFL Expert Picks: Week 4

As Tom Ackerman enjoys his new Twitter Avatar as an ultimate Cubs fan, Week 4 of the our NFL Expert Picks competition begins. Only five points separate first and last place, and as always we’ve got a few new additions of the Punishment Wheel.
Week 4 Punishments:
- Eggs: Raw eggs will be cracked on the loser’s head
- Karaoke: The loser will have to sing a full karaoke song on the air (pre-recorded or live)
- The Darkness (X3): The loser will take a walk though The Darkness Haunted House, and with it almost being Halloween we’re stacking the odds to make sure this one happens soon
- Winner Chooses: The first place finisher gets to choose the punishment
- Beanboozled: The loser will have to eat 3 Beanboozled beans
- Whipped Cream Pie: The loser will take a whipped cream pie to the face, courtesy of that week’s winner(s), or a person designated by that week’s winner
WEEK 4 PICKS
BEAR @ PACKERS
Tom- Packers
Ben- Packers
Alex- Packers
Chris- Packers
Mark- Packers
SAINTS @ DOLPHINS
Tom- Saints
Ben- Saints
Alex- Saints
Chris- Dolphins
Mark- Dolphins
PANTHERS @ PATRIOTS
Tom- Patriots
Ben- Patriots
Alex- Patriots
Chris- Patriots
Mark- Patriots
JAGUARS @ JETS
Tom- Jets
Ben- Jets
Alex- Jaguars
Chris- Jaguars
Mark- Jaguars
TITANS @ TEXANS
Tom- Titans
Ben- Texans
Alex- Texans
Chris- Titans
Mark- Titans
STEELERS @ RAVENS
Tom- Steelers
Ben- Steelers
Alex- Steelers
Chris- Ravens
Mark- Steelers
BENGALS @ BROWNS
Tom- Browns
Ben- Bengals
Alex- Bengals
Chris- Bengals
Mark- Browns
LIONS @ VIKINGS
Tom- Vikings
Ben- Lions
Alex- Lions
Chris- Lions
Mark- Lions
RAMS @ COWBOYS
Tom- Cowboys
Ben- Cowboys
Alex- Cowboys
Chris- Cowobys
Mark- Cowboys
BILLS @ FALCONS
Tom- Falcons
Ben- Falcons
Alex- Falcons
Chris- Falcons
Mark- Falcons
EAGLES @ CHARGERS
Tom- Eagles
Ben- Chargers
Alex- Chargers
Chris- Chargers
Mark- Eagles
49ERS @ CARDINALS
Tom- Cardinals
Ben- Cardinals
Alex- Cardinals
Chris- Cardinals
Mark- Cardinals
GIANTS @ BUCCANEERS
Tom- Buccaneers
Ben- Giants
Alex- Buccaneers
Chris- Buccaneers
Mark- Buccaneers
RAIDERS @ BRONCOS
Tom- Broncos
Ben- Broncos
Alex- Broncos
Chris- Raiders
Mark- Broncos
COLTS @ SEAHAWKS
Tom- Seahawks
Ben- Seahawks
Alex- Seahawks
Chris- Seahawks
Mark- Seahawks
REDSKINS @ CHIEFS
Tom- Chiefs (51)
Ben- Chiefs (52)
Alex- Chiefs (48)
Chris- Chiefs (53)
Mark- Chiefs (36)
