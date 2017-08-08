2017 NFL Expert Picks: Week 5

Week 5 Punishments:
-
-
- Cinnamon Challenge: The loser will have to take on the Cinnamon Challenge: eating a spoon full of group cinnamon
- The Darkness (X4): The loser will take a walk though The Darkness Haunted House, and with it almost being Halloween we’re stacking the odds to make sure this one happens soon
- Winner Chooses: The first place finisher gets to choose the punishment
- Beanboozled: The loser will have to eat 3 Beanboozled beans
- Whipped Cream Pie: The loser will take a whipped cream pie to the face, courtesy of that week’s winner(s), or a person designated by that week’s winner
-
See Week 4’s results & punishment
Learn more about the NFL Picks Punishment Wheel
WEEK 5 PICKS
PATRIOTS @ BUCCANEERS
Tom- Patriots
Ben- Patriots
Alex- Patriots
Chris- Patriots
Mark- Patriots
49ERS @ COLTS
Tom- 49ers
Ben- 49ers
Alex- Colts
Chris- Colts
Mark- Colts
JETS @ BROWNS
Tom- Jets
Ben- Jets
Alex- Jets
Chris- Browns
Mark- Jets
JAGUARS @ STEELERS
Tom- Steelers
Ben- Steelers
Alex- Steelers
Chris- Steelers
Mark- Steelers
CHARGERS @ GIANTS
Tom- Giants
Ben- Giants
Alex- Giants
Chris- Giants
Mark- Steelers
BILLS @ BENGALS
Tom- Bills
Ben- Bills
Alex- Bills
Chris- Bengals
Mark- Bills
PANTHERS @ LIONS
Tom- Lions
Ben- Lions
Alex- Lions
Chris- Lions
Mark- Lions
TITANS @ DOLPHINS
Tom- Dolphins
Ben- Dolphins
Alex- Titans
Chris- Titans
Mark- Dolphins
CARDINALS @ EAGLES
Tom- Eagles
Ben- Eagles
Alex- Eagles
Chris- Eagles
Mark- Eagles
RAVENS @ RAIDERS
Tom- Raiders
Ben- Ravens
Alex- Raiders
Chris- Raiders
Mark- Ravens
SEAHAWKS @ RAMS
Tom- Seahawks
Ben- Rams
Alex- Rams
Chris- Rams
Mark- Seahawks
PACKERS @ COWBOYS
Tom- Cowboys
Ben- Packers
Alex- Packers
Chris- Cowboys
Mark- Packers
CHIEFS @ TEXANS
Tom- Chiefs (55)
Ben- Texans (52)
Alex- Texans (38)
Chris- Chiefs (50)
Mark- Texans (37)
VIKINGS @ BEARS
Tom- Bears
Ben- Bears
Alex- Bears
Chris- Bears
Mark- Bears
-