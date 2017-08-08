2017 NFL Expert Picks: Week 5

Week 5 Punishments:

      • Cinnamon Challenge: The loser will have to take on the Cinnamon Challenge: eating a spoon full of group cinnamon
      • The Darkness (X4): The loser will take a walk though The Darkness Haunted House, and with it almost being Halloween we’re stacking the odds to make sure this one happens soon
      • Winner Chooses: The first place finisher gets to choose the punishment
      • Beanboozled: The loser will have to eat 3 Beanboozled beans
      • Whipped Cream Pie: The loser will take a whipped cream pie to the face, courtesy of that week’s winner(s), or a person designated by that week’s winner

      WEEK 5 PICKS

      PATRIOTS @ BUCCANEERS
      Tom- Patriots
      Ben- Patriots
      Alex- Patriots
      Chris- Patriots
      Mark- Patriots

      49ERS @ COLTS
      Tom- 49ers
      Ben- 49ers
      Alex- Colts
      Chris- Colts
      Mark- Colts

      JETS @ BROWNS
      Tom- Jets
      Ben- Jets
      Alex- Jets
      Chris- Browns
      Mark- Jets

      JAGUARS @ STEELERS
      Tom- Steelers
      Ben- Steelers
      Alex- Steelers
      Chris- Steelers
      Mark- Steelers

      CHARGERS @ GIANTS
      Tom- Giants
      Ben- Giants
      Alex- Giants
      Chris- Giants
      Mark- Steelers

      BILLS @ BENGALS
      Tom- Bills
      Ben- Bills
      Alex- Bills
      Chris- Bengals
      Mark- Bills

      PANTHERS @ LIONS
      Tom- Lions
      Ben- Lions
      Alex- Lions
      Chris- Lions
      Mark- Lions

      TITANS @ DOLPHINS
      Tom- Dolphins
      Ben- Dolphins
      Alex- Titans
      Chris- Titans
      Mark- Dolphins

      CARDINALS @ EAGLES
      Tom- Eagles
      Ben- Eagles
      Alex- Eagles
      Chris- Eagles
      Mark- Eagles

      RAVENS @ RAIDERS
      Tom- Raiders
      Ben- Ravens
      Alex- Raiders
      Chris- Raiders
      Mark- Ravens

      SEAHAWKS @ RAMS
      Tom- Seahawks
      Ben- Rams
      Alex- Rams
      Chris- Rams
      Mark- Seahawks

      PACKERS @ COWBOYS
      Tom- Cowboys
      Ben- Packers
      Alex- Packers
      Chris- Cowboys
      Mark- Packers

      CHIEFS @ TEXANS
      Tom- Chiefs (55)
      Ben- Texans (52)
      Alex- Texans (38)
      Chris- Chiefs (50)
      Mark- Texans (37)

      VIKINGS @ BEARS
      Tom- Bears
      Ben- Bears
      Alex- Bears
      Chris- Bears
      Mark- Bears

