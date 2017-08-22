2017 NFL Expert Picks: Week 6

nfl picks 2017 week 6 start 2017 NFL Expert Picks: Week 6

Week 5 Punishments:

      • Cinnamon Challenge: The loser will have to take on the Cinnamon Challenge: eating a spoon full of group cinnamon
      • Karaoke: The loser will have to sing at least 1 minute of karaoke (song chosen by that week’s winner)
      • Fans pick (x2): We’ll post a twitter poll for 24 hours and let the fans pick the punishment
      • Poem: The loser will have to write a flatterying poem about that week’s winner
      • Winner Chooses: The first place finisher gets to choose the punishment
      • Beanboozled: The loser will have to eat 3 Beanboozled beans
      • Whipped Cream Pie: The loser will take a whipped cream pie to the face, courtesy of that week’s winner(s), or a person designated by that week’s winner

    • See Week 5’s results & punishment

      Learn more about the NFL Picks Punishment Wheel

      WEEK 6 PICKS

      EAGLES @ PANTHERS
      Tom- Panthers
      Ben- Panthers
      Alex- Panthers
      Chris- Eagles
      Mark- Eagles

      BEARS @ RAVENS
      Tom- Ravens
      Ben- Ravens
      Alex- Ravens
      Chris- Ravens
      Mark- Ravens

      PACKERS @ VIKINGS
      Tom- Packers
      Ben- Packers
      Alex- Packers
      Chris- Packers
      Mark- Packers

      49ERS @ REDSKINS
      Tom- Redskins
      Ben- Redskins
      Alex- Redskins
      Chris- Redskins
      Mark- Redskins

      LIONS @ SAINTS
      Tom- Saints
      Ben- Saints
      Alex- Saints
      Chris- Lions
      Mark- Saints

      DOLPHINS @ FALCONS
      Tom- Falcons
      Ben- Falcons
      Alex- Falcons
      Chris- Falcons
      Mark- Falcons

      BROWNS @ TEXANS
      Tom- Texans
      Ben- Texans
      Alex- Texans
      Chris- Texans
      Mark- Texans

      PATRIOTS @ JETS
      Tom- Patriots
      Ben- Patriots
      Alex- Patriots
      Chris- Patriots
      Mark- Patriots

      BUCCANEERS @ CARDINALS
      Tom- Cardinals
      Ben- Buccaneers
      Alex- Cardinals
      Chris- Cardinals
      Mark- Cardinals

      RAMS @ JAGUARS
      Tom- Jaguars
      Ben- Jaguars
      Alex- Jaguars
      Chris- Jaguars
      Mark- Jaguars

      CHARGERS @ RAIDERS
      Tom- Raiders
      Ben- Chargers
      Alex- Raiders
      Chris- Raiders
      Mark- Chargers

      STEELERS @ CHIEFS (total score tiebreaker)
      Tom- Chiefs (45)
      Ben- Chiefs (52)
      Alex- Chiefs (37)
      Chris- Chiefs (49)
      Mark- Chiefs (48)

      GIANTS @ BRONCOS
      Tom- Broncos
      Ben- Broncos
      Alex- Broncos
      Chris- Broncos
      Mark- Broncos

      COLTS @ TITANS
      Tom- Titans
      Ben- Titans
      Alex- Titans
      Chris- Titans
      Mark- Titans

