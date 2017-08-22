2017 NFL Expert Picks: Week 6

Leaderboard
Week 5 Punishments:
- Cinnamon Challenge: The loser will have to take on the Cinnamon Challenge: eating a spoon full of group cinnamon
- Karaoke: The loser will have to sing at least 1 minute of karaoke (song chosen by that week’s winner)
- Fans pick (x2): We’ll post a twitter poll for 24 hours and let the fans pick the punishment
- Poem: The loser will have to write a flatterying poem about that week’s winner
- Winner Chooses: The first place finisher gets to choose the punishment
- Beanboozled: The loser will have to eat 3 Beanboozled beans
- Whipped Cream Pie: The loser will take a whipped cream pie to the face, courtesy of that week’s winner(s), or a person designated by that week’s winner
WEEK 6 PICKS
EAGLES @ PANTHERS
Tom- Panthers
Ben- Panthers
Alex- Panthers
Chris- Eagles
Mark- Eagles
BEARS @ RAVENS
Tom- Ravens
Ben- Ravens
Alex- Ravens
Chris- Ravens
Mark- Ravens
PACKERS @ VIKINGS
Tom- Packers
Ben- Packers
Alex- Packers
Chris- Packers
Mark- Packers
49ERS @ REDSKINS
Tom- Redskins
Ben- Redskins
Alex- Redskins
Chris- Redskins
Mark- Redskins
LIONS @ SAINTS
Tom- Saints
Ben- Saints
Alex- Saints
Chris- Lions
Mark- Saints
DOLPHINS @ FALCONS
Tom- Falcons
Ben- Falcons
Alex- Falcons
Chris- Falcons
Mark- Falcons
BROWNS @ TEXANS
Tom- Texans
Ben- Texans
Alex- Texans
Chris- Texans
Mark- Texans
PATRIOTS @ JETS
Tom- Patriots
Ben- Patriots
Alex- Patriots
Chris- Patriots
Mark- Patriots
BUCCANEERS @ CARDINALS
Tom- Cardinals
Ben- Buccaneers
Alex- Cardinals
Chris- Cardinals
Mark- Cardinals
RAMS @ JAGUARS
Tom- Jaguars
Ben- Jaguars
Alex- Jaguars
Chris- Jaguars
Mark- Jaguars
CHARGERS @ RAIDERS
Tom- Raiders
Ben- Chargers
Alex- Raiders
Chris- Raiders
Mark- Chargers
STEELERS @ CHIEFS (total score tiebreaker)
Tom- Chiefs (45)
Ben- Chiefs (52)
Alex- Chiefs (37)
Chris- Chiefs (49)
Mark- Chiefs (48)
GIANTS @ BRONCOS
Tom- Broncos
Ben- Broncos
Alex- Broncos
Chris- Broncos
Mark- Broncos
COLTS @ TITANS
Tom- Titans
Ben- Titans
Alex- Titans
Chris- Titans
Mark- Titans
