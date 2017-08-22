2017 NFL Expert Picks: Week 7

Week 7 Punishments:

        • Cinnamon Challenge: The loser will have to take on the Cinnamon Challenge: eating a spoon full of group cinnamon
        • Karaoke: The loser will have to sing at least 1 minute of karaoke (song chosen by that week’s winner)
        • Fan choice: We need help from out followers, what should be a punishment?
        • Work Front Desk: The loser will have to work for at least 10 minutes at the CBS Radio St. Louis front desk
        • Poem: The loser will have to write a flatterying poem about that week’s winner
        • Winner Chooses: The first place finisher gets to choose the punishment
        • Beanboozled: The loser will have to eat 3 Beanboozled beans
        • Whipped Cream Pie: The loser will take a whipped cream pie to the face, courtesy of that week’s winner(s), or a person designated by that week’s winner

      Week 6 Punishment Wheel Spin:

      • See Week 6’s results & punishment

        Learn more about the NFL Picks Punishment Wheel

        **With a special guest expert, Chris Hrabe’s mom make his picks this week**

        WEEK 7 PICKS

        CHIEFS @ RAIDERS
        Tom- Raiders
        Ben- Chiefs
        Alex- Raiders
        Chris- Raiders
        Mark- Chiefs

        RAVENS @ VIKINGS
        Tom- Vikings
        Ben- Vikings
        Alex- Vikings
        Chris- Ravens
        Mark- Vikings

        SAINTS @ PACKERS
        Tom- Saints
        Ben- Saints
        Alex- Saints
        Chris- Saints
        Mark- Saints

        JETS @ DOLPHINS
        Tom- Dolphins
        Ben- Dolphins
        Alex- Dolphins
        Chris- Jets
        Mark- Jets

        PANTHERS @ BEARS
        Tom- Panthers
        Ben- Panthers
        Alex- Bears
        Chris- Bears
        Mark- Panthers

        CARDINALS @ RAMS
        Tom- Cardinals
        Ben- Rams
        Alex- Rams
        Chris- Cardinals
        Mark- Cardinals

        BUCCANEERS @ BILLS
        Tom- Bills
        Ben- Bills
        Alex- Bills
        Chris- Buccaneers
        Mark- Bills

        JAGUARS @ COLTS
        Tom- Jaguars
        Ben- Jaguars
        Alex- Jaguars
        Chris- Jaguars
        Mark- Jaguars

        TITANS @ BROWNS
        Tom- Titans
        Ben- Titans
        Alex- Titans
        Chris- Titans
        Mark- Titans

        COWBOYS @ 49ERS
        Tom- Cowboys
        Ben- Cowboys
        Alex- Cowboys
        Chris- 49ers
        Mark- 49ers

        BENGALS @ STEELERS
        Tom- Steelers
        Ben- Steelers
        Alex- Steelers
        Chris- Steelers
        Mark- Steelers

        SEAHAWKS @ GIANTS
        Tom- Seahawks
        Ben- Seahawks
        Alex- Seahawks
        Chris- Seahawks
        Mark- Seahawks

        BRONCOS @ CHARGERS
        Tom- Broncos
        Ben- Broncos
        Alex- Chargers
        Chris- Broncos
        Mark- Chargers

        FALCONS @ PATRIOTS
        Tom- Patriots
        Ben- Patriots
        Alex- Patriots
        Chris- Patriots
        Mark- Falcons

        REDSKINS @ EAGLES
        Tom- Eagles
        Ben- Eagles
        Alex- Eagles
        Chris- Eagles
        Mark- Eagles

