2017 NFL Expert Picks: Week 7

Week 7 Punishments:
- Cinnamon Challenge: The loser will have to take on the Cinnamon Challenge: eating a spoon full of group cinnamon
- Karaoke: The loser will have to sing at least 1 minute of karaoke (song chosen by that week’s winner)
- Fan choice: We need help from out followers, what should be a punishment?
- Work Front Desk: The loser will have to work for at least 10 minutes at the CBS Radio St. Louis front desk
- Poem: The loser will have to write a flatterying poem about that week’s winner
- Winner Chooses: The first place finisher gets to choose the punishment
- Beanboozled: The loser will have to eat 3 Beanboozled beans
- Whipped Cream Pie: The loser will take a whipped cream pie to the face, courtesy of that week’s winner(s), or a person designated by that week’s winner
**With a special guest expert, Chris Hrabe’s mom make his picks this week**
WEEK 7 PICKS
CHIEFS @ RAIDERS
Tom- Raiders
Ben- Chiefs
Alex- Raiders
Chris- Raiders
Mark- Chiefs
RAVENS @ VIKINGS
Tom- Vikings
Ben- Vikings
Alex- Vikings
Chris- Ravens
Mark- Vikings
SAINTS @ PACKERS
Tom- Saints
Ben- Saints
Alex- Saints
Chris- Saints
Mark- Saints
JETS @ DOLPHINS
Tom- Dolphins
Ben- Dolphins
Alex- Dolphins
Chris- Jets
Mark- Jets
PANTHERS @ BEARS
Tom- Panthers
Ben- Panthers
Alex- Bears
Chris- Bears
Mark- Panthers
CARDINALS @ RAMS
Tom- Cardinals
Ben- Rams
Alex- Rams
Chris- Cardinals
Mark- Cardinals
BUCCANEERS @ BILLS
Tom- Bills
Ben- Bills
Alex- Bills
Chris- Buccaneers
Mark- Bills
JAGUARS @ COLTS
Tom- Jaguars
Ben- Jaguars
Alex- Jaguars
Chris- Jaguars
Mark- Jaguars
TITANS @ BROWNS
Tom- Titans
Ben- Titans
Alex- Titans
Chris- Titans
Mark- Titans
COWBOYS @ 49ERS
Tom- Cowboys
Ben- Cowboys
Alex- Cowboys
Chris- 49ers
Mark- 49ers
BENGALS @ STEELERS
Tom- Steelers
Ben- Steelers
Alex- Steelers
Chris- Steelers
Mark- Steelers
SEAHAWKS @ GIANTS
Tom- Seahawks
Ben- Seahawks
Alex- Seahawks
Chris- Seahawks
Mark- Seahawks
BRONCOS @ CHARGERS
Tom- Broncos
Ben- Broncos
Alex- Chargers
Chris- Broncos
Mark- Chargers
FALCONS @ PATRIOTS
Tom- Patriots
Ben- Patriots
Alex- Patriots
Chris- Patriots
Mark- Falcons
REDSKINS @ EAGLES
Tom- Eagles
Ben- Eagles
Alex- Eagles
Chris- Eagles
Mark- Eagles
