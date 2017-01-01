Blues P.A. Man Thrilled With Winter Classic Opportunity

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The public address announcer for the St. Louis Blues is approaching his 30th year with the club.

Tom Calhoun says the Blues-Blackhawks Winter Classic at Busch Stadium on Monday should rank right up there with any special games he’s experienced, “Just to be able to announce their names to a huge crowd at the stadium, it’s going to be an amazing adrenaline rush for me.”

Calhoun says one big difference from his usual spot at Scottrade Center is that he won’t be at ice level by the penalty boxes, “That’s going to be a little different, because the on-ice officials the off-ice officials that work close to the rink are going to be pretty far away from me, so we’re going to have to work out the communication.”

The NHL had him do some practicing late last week, then he did the public address for Saturday’s Winter Classic Alumni Game.

Calhoun says until Saturday, he’d never done any PA work at Busch Stadium Three. He announced for a USA baseball exhibition contest after a Cardinals game at Busch Stadium Two.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook