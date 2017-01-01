Hitting The Water On New Year’s Day

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s a “January first” tradition for Kevin Day, water-skiing on the Mississippi River in front of the Gateway Arch.

Sunday marked the 31st year of the Chesterfield man’s stunt performance for charity.

Day says the Mississippi has its challenges, “Today, we have quite a bit of logs. In the past, I’ve had the river being frozen and had some severe ice. As I was skiing I cold feel the ice banging my skis. Of course, the current is always a danger.”

The former U.S. Water Ski champ was pleased the thermometer read 37-degrees at launch time Sunday – much better than the real-feel of -16 degrees he once conquered.

Money raised from the event goes to the Missouri Disabled Waterski Association, a group he assists whenever possible, “Being disabled, they (skiers) have to have specialized water-ski equipment. The skis we purchase are about $2000 apiece. Over the years, I’ve been able to buy several. In addition, we now have a trailer to put all the equipment in.”

Day and friends were unable to water-ski in front the Arch on New Year’s Day 2016, due to flooding.

