St. Louis County Police: Crash Victim Had Been Shot

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOX) – St. Louis County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person whose gunfire injured a driver Sunday morning in north county and caused him to crash.
It happened just before 2 am near the corner of Bellefontaine Road and Larimore Parkway.
Police say the 20-year-old male victim first fled the scene, then returned and was transported to a hospital for treatment of several gunshot wounds.
Investigators tell KMOX they believe two men targeted the victim.
If you know anything about the incident, call Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS or St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.
