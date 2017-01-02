Kansas City Week 17 Team Grades: Chiefs Claim AFC West, Earn First-Round Playoff Bye With Win Over Chargers

By Cedric Williams

The Kansas City Chiefs needed a win in San Diego and an Oakland Raiders loss in Denver to win the AFC West division title and claim the first-round playoff bye that comes with it. And after nearly 3 1/2 hours of combat, the Chiefs got exactly what they came to Southern California for, with a 37-27 victory over the Chargers.

The win moved Kansas City up to the No. 2 seed in the AFC, which means the Chiefs won’t have to play in either of the AFC wild card games next week. And that means Kansas City should be well-rested when they begins their playoff journey in two weeks.

The Chiefs played a spectacular game, which is why they get straight A’s for Sunday’s performance against the Chargers, a team that finished its season with a 5-11 record and losers of their final five games.

Offense: A

The Chiefs put up 365 total yards and had just one turnover, which was returned for a touchdown by the Chargers to help keep the game close. But for most of the day, the Chief offense was just dominant.

Quarterback Alex Smith passed for 264 of those yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for another, to lead his club to a win that will get Kansas City a well-deserved (and much needed) week off during next weekend’s Wild Card playoffs.

In recent weeks, tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Tyreek Hill were the Chiefs’ offensive stars. On Sunday, though, those two were pretty much held in check. The player who did stand out was running back Charcandrick West, who had 58 rushing yards and 58 receiving yards, and caught both of Smith’s touchdown tosses.

Defense: A

The final totals might not look so good, with Kansas City giving up 398 yards to San Diego on Sunday. But most of that came late, after the Chiefs had gone up 34-17 to take firm control of the game.

Ramik Wilson had a spectacular day with 11 solo tackles and 13 total tackles in all. KC also forced two key turnovers, which helped snuff out a pair of potential San Diego scoring chances.

Special Teams: A

The play of the day came by way of the aforementioned Hill, who electrified the San Diego crowd with a 95-yard punt return that gave the Chiefs that 34-17 lead.

Kickoff return man De’Anthony Thomas also had a fine day, as he averaged 30.5 yards on two kickoff returns.

Coaching: A

It was obvious from the get-go: The Chiefs came to San Diego with a serious purpose in mind as they scored points on all four of their first-half drives.

Some teams around the league seem to have some troubles in the early-goings of their games. That seemed especially true for teams like Oakland, Miami, Washington, and some others who may have partied a little too much the night before on New Year’s Eve. But not the Chiefs, who played with clear focus and concentration right from the opening kickoff to earn a win to could be the spark the club needs to make its first Super Bowl journey since 1970.