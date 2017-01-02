Rapper Nelly Performs During Winter Classic PreGame Show

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Did you happen to run into rapper Nelly at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Busch Stadium?

The St. Louis native was there, and he performed his hit songs during The PreGame presented by Enterprise, the NHL Winter Classic official tailgate party at Ballpark Village. The “Hot in Herre” rapper said the St. Louis versus Chicago rivalry is not as intense in the music business as it is in sports.

“St. Louis and Chicago are like brothers as far as entertainment, everybody’s real cool,” the 42-year-old rapper explained. “But, when it comes to sports, it’s like an exact opposite.”

He says events like the Winter Classic are a good way to show what the city has to offer.

“It kind of reminds you of when the All Star game was here,” he said. “Our fans are already the best, but when you see the out-of-towners having a good time in your city, it’s dope.”

