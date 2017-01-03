4 Dead, Pilot Hurt in Separate Near-By Plane Crashes

VIENNA, Ill. (AP) – Authorities in southern Illinois have identified the four people who died after a single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area on New Year’s Eve.

Related story: Southern Illinois Plane Crash Kills Four

Johnson County Coroner David Rockwell says 34-year-old Curt Terpstra, 37-year-old Krista Green, 35-year-old Jordan Linder and his 26-year-old sister, Jasmine Linder, died in Saturday night’s crash. All four were from Iowa.

The Federal Aviation Administration has said the Piper PA28 aircraft went down in unknown circumstances. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Johnson County is about 130 miles southeast of St. Louis, near the Shawnee National Forest.

In Lee’s Summit, Missouri – near Kansas City – a pilot was injured when a small plane crash landed after taking off from a suburban Kansas City airport has been identified as a 79-year-old man.

Lee’s Summit police identified the man Tuesday in a news release as Charles Gosselin of Kansas City. The release says the single-engine light aircraft crash landed in a parking lot of a Lee’s Summit park early Saturday. Gosselin had reported trouble with the aircraft shortly after takeoff.

Gosselin was taken to a hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. He remained hospitalized Tuesday. Gosselin was the only one person on board, and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook