Best Consignment Shops In St. Louis To Sell Clothing And Accessories

Thinking of cleaning out the closet, or getting rid of that old table and sofa? Is lightening your load a dreadful thought because you don’t know where to go with the extra stuff in your life? St. Louis has a number of great re-sell-it shops that will gladly take your treasures and make good use of them. And while you’re there selling, take a spin around their inventory and maybe pick up something new for yourself. Resale is the new, new.

The Vault

2325 S. Brentwood Blvd.

Brentwood, MO 63144

(314) 736- 6511

The Vault specializes in luxury resale, and they go through painstaking steps to make sure the items they sell are authentic and in pristine condition. With brands like Manolo Blahnik, Chanel and Marc Jacobs, they only have the best. Those interested in selling their luxury items can come into the store anytime, no appointment necessary, but they do have some requirements, including that the item be purchased within three years, in current style and in excellent condition.

The Green Goose

1267 S. Laclede Station Road S.

Webster Groves, MO 63119

(314) 961-4444

The Green Goose has established itself as a beloved local business in St. Louis for good reason. Their mission is to reduce, re-use, recycle and repurpose, but their goods are top quality at great prices. The Green Goose sells items ranging from designer bags to fine furniture. Consignors must first make an appointment to sell their items, but once established may drop in any time to sell. The two St. Louis locations ensure that customers and consignors can drop in whenever the mood strikes.

Panache Plus

3504 Hampton Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63139

(314) 352-3838

Panache Plus is a store that caters to women of all sizes and tastes. Carrying clothing, gifts, hand-made jewelry and more, this St. Louis mainstay ensures that everything in their store is top of the line. Although Panache Plus specializes in plus size merchandise (sizes 14-36), they carry clothing in all sizes and styles. Consignors may make an appointment to sell their like new, current items.

Women’s Closet Exchange

11575 Gravois Road

St. Louis, MO 63126

(314) 842-8405

The Women's Closet Exchange has had a hand in styling St. Louis' fashionably elite for 30 years, and the tradition continues. Beyond traditional consignment, WCE also will buy some items outright if they are in current season and of luxury quality. The one stop fashion shop also offers personal styling, private shopping parties and in-home closet evaluations to make the process a cinch.