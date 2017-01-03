Best Consignment Shops In St. Louis To Sell Clothing And Accessories

2325 S. Brentwood Blvd.
Brentwood, MO 63144
(314) 736- 6511
www.thevaultluxuryresale.com
The Vault specializes in luxury resale, and they go through painstaking steps to make sure the items they sell are authentic and in pristine condition. With brands like Manolo Blahnik, Chanel and Marc Jacobs, they only have the best. Those interested in selling their luxury items can come into the store anytime, no appointment necessary, but they do have some requirements, including that the item be purchased within three years, in current style and in excellent condition.
1267 S. Laclede Station Road S.
Webster Groves, MO 63119
(314) 961-4444
www.greengoose.com
The Green Goose has established itself as a beloved local business in St. Louis for good reason. Their mission is to reduce, re-use, recycle and repurpose, but their goods are top quality at great prices. The Green Goose sells items ranging from designer bags to fine furniture. Consignors must first make an appointment to sell their items, but once established may drop in any time to sell. The two St. Louis locations ensure that customers and consignors can drop in whenever the mood strikes.
3504 Hampton Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63139
(314) 352-3838
www. panacheresale.com
Panache Plus is a store that caters to women of all sizes and tastes. Carrying clothing, gifts, hand-made jewelry and more, this St. Louis mainstay ensures that everything in their store is top of the line. Although Panache Plus specializes in plus size merchandise (sizes 14-36), they carry clothing in all sizes and styles. Consignors may make an appointment to sell their like new, current items.
11575 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63126
(314) 842-8405
www.womensclosetexchange.net
The Women’s Closet Exchange has had a hand in styling St. Louis’ fashionably elite for 30 years, and the tradition continues. Beyond traditional consignment, WCE also will buy some items outright if they are in current season and of luxury quality. The one stop fashion shop also offers personal styling, private shopping parties and in-home closet evaluations to make the process a cinch.
8825 Ladue Road
St. Louis, MO 63124
(314) 721-0766
www. byrdstyle.com
Byrd Designer Consignment Boutique specializes in the best of the best, and people have taken notice. Although the Midwest may not be synonymous with luxury clothing, Byrd has proven that the need is there. Specializing in fine clothing, bags and shoes, it’s not hard to stumble upon Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Dior. Consignors items are accepted if in like new condition and are in current style.