Blunt, Duckworth Newest Mo, Ill Senators Sworn In by Vice President

CHICAGO (KMOX/AP) – Vice President Joe Biden has sworn in Tammy Duckworth and Roy Blunt as U.S. senators in their respective states at a ceremonies Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Duckworth’s press secretary, Sean Savett, says U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois escorted Duckworth to the Tuesday afternoon ceremony. Savett says Duckworth and the vice president also did a traditional recreation of the ceremony shortly afterward and her family, including her 2-year-old daughter Abigail and her husband Bryan were there.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt issued the following statement today after being sworn-in to his second term as U.S. Senator for Missouri:

“It is an honor and a privilege to continue representing Missourians in the 115th Congress,” said Blunt. “I look forward to working with the incoming administration to roll back burdensome and unnecessary regulations, improve access to quality, affordable health care, and keep the promises we’ve made to our nation’s heroes. I’m also grateful for the opportunity to once again serve on the Appropriations, Commerce, Science, & Transportation, Intelligence, and Rules Committees, where I will continue working to address Missouri families’ top priorities.”

Duckworth is a Democratic two-term representative from Hoffman Estates. She defeated incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk in the November general election. Duckworth is the second woman to represent Illinois in the U.S. Senate.

Duckworth is a veteran and served as director of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs. She also worked in the federal VA.



