Chicago, The Doobie Brothers Headed to St. Louis in June

January 3, 2017 – Two of the most successful and critically-acclaimed rock bands Chicago and The Doobie Brothers – who have sold more than 150 million records combined – announced today their co-headline North American summer tour kicking off June 7, 2017 in Concord, CA. The 30+ date tour, promoted by Live Nation, will take the Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling groups through amphitheatres in major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Toronto, Las Vegas, Atlanta and Washington, DC for a night of unforgettable live music. The tour will conclude July 30, 2017 in Virginia Beach, VA.

“The perfect summer line-up, playing dozens of the best-loved rockin’ pop classics. I’m happy to be hangin’ out with our ‘Doobie’ friends… a great band,” said Robert Lamm of Chicago. “We’re excited to be touring with the Doobies again. I know we’ll have lots of fun,” adds Lee Loughnane. “Come see us in a city near you.” “We are so excited to once again be sharing the stage with our wonderful friends Chicago! They’re a great band, and musically we fit together very well,” said Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers. “We know from past experience what a great show this is going to be for the audience. I’m sure there will be some fun musical surprises along the way too. It’s going to be a great summer,” adds Patrick Simmons.

Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era” by former President Bill Clinton, the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago – who celebrate their 50th anniversary as a band this year and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 after receiving their first nomination – came in at #9, the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Hot 200 All-Time Top Artists. And Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six decades. Chicago’s album, Chicago Transit Authority, was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame in 2014. Lifetime achievements include a Grammy Award, multiple American Music Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Chicago street dedicated in their honor, and keys to and proclamations from an impressive list of US cities. Record sales top the 100,000,000 mark, and include 21 Top 10 singles, 5 consecutive Number One albums, 11 Number One singles and 5 Gold singles.

An incredible 25 of their 36 albums have been certified platinum, and the band has a total of 47 gold and platinum awards. Chicago have toured every year since the beginning – they’ve never missed a year. The band is now in their 50th consecutive year of touring, and continue to be true ambassadors for their beloved hometown, carrying the city’s name with pride and dignity around the world. The band’s award-winning documentary film, Now More Than Ever: The History Of Chicago, premiered on CNN on New Year’s Day 2017. Directed by Peter Pardini, the film is the most comprehensive history of the group’s achievements. Additionally, a remastered version of the band’s classic album Chicago II – CHICAGO II: STEVEN WILSON REMIX – will be available

January 27.

The Doobie Brothers have been delivering mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll for over four decades, selling more than 48 million albums and winning four GRAMMY® Awards. Their latest studio album, Southbound, features new recordings of the band’s biggest hits, with country music’s biggest stars including Blake Shelton, Zac Brown Band, Brad Paisley and Toby Keith. Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, the band continues to write and record new material and tour the world. Their No. 1 singles “Black Water” (1974) and “What a Fool Believes” (1979), both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include “Listen To The Music,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “China Grove,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me,” “The Doctor” and more.

In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits. Beginning with their multi-million-selling

sophomore collection Toulouse Street (1972), the Doobies have 3 multi-platinum, 7 platinum and 14 Gold albums.

Their Best of the Doobies (1976) has sold more than 12 million copies – a rare “diamond record.”

Chicago & The Doobie Brothers – 2017 North American Co-Headline Tour

All dates, venues and cities below subject to change.

June 7, 2017 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

June 9, 2017 Las Vegas, NV Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino

June 10, 2017 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

June 11, 2017 Phoenix, AZ AK-Chin Pavilion

June 13, 2017 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 16, 2017 Dallas, TX Gexa Energy Pavilion

June 17, 2017 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

June 18, 2017 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 20, 2017 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

June 21, 2017 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

June 23, 2017 Atlanta, GA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

June 24, 2017 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilon

June 25, 2017 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 27, 2017 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

June 29, 2017 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

June 30, 2017 West Palm Beach, FL Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

July 12, 2017 Chicago, IL FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 14, 2017 Indianapolis, IN Klipsch Music Center

July 15, 2017 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

July 16, 2017 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 18, 2017 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

July 19, 2017 Toronto, ON Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

July 21, 2017 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

July 22, 2017 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 23, 2017 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25, 2017 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 26, 2017 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 28, 2017 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

July 29, 2017 Washington, D.C. Jiffy Lube Live

July 30, 2017 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach



