City Museum Makes Renovations Over Winter Break

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The City Museum is twenty years old, and they’re doing some construction over winter break to make it even cooler.
Executive Director Rick Erwin says the changes will include more slides connecting the floors, a rope net climbing area, and an industrial chain hoist that visitors can use to life heavy objects and drop them in a pool of water.
“We have a six-ton chain that’s outside in the parking lot right now. Each link is 800 pounds…someone can rise,” Erwin says. “They can lift it up and then drop it back down in a pond, where there will be fish swimming and other things.”
They are hoping to have everything ready to go by Spring – when the City Museum re-opens.
