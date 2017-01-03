Dine Out January 12th for Paralyzed former Rock Hill Police Officer

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A former Rock Hill Police officer, shot and paralyzed in the line of duty, still struggles, six years later.

Matt Crosby is hospitalized, but a group of friends and supporters are organizing a dine out event on January 12th, which happens to be Matt’s Birthday.

Gail Griswold tells KMOX, Crosby has received help over the years, but their goal is to build him a handicapped accessible home. Griwold says Matt can get around in his wheelchair, “he is hospitalized currently with some different issues and he kind of goes in and out of the hospital.” “He does have nurses that come in round the clock to help him out with different things.” “But he really just needs a home that he can get around all on one level.”

Griswold points out that six years ago, social media wasn’t so prevalent when Matt Crosby was shot. The January 12th Dine Out Event is just one of many the group plans to have. Griswold estimates they need about 50-thousand-dollars. Currently, 50-restaurants are participating in the event.

For more information, www.dineoutformattcrosby.com

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)