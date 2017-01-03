Dotson: City Crimes Down 4 Percent in 2016

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson says when the final 2016 Crime numbers come out, they’ll show about a four percent drop, compared to the previous year.
High profile crimes in high profile neighborhoods may be getting the headlines, but Dotson says overall crime is down.
“We were close to 1,000 fewer burglaries in the city of St. Louis,” Dotson says. “Stolen autos are down, larcenies are down. Robberies, we are going to see an uptick in robberies.”
Homicides last year equaled 2015, but Dotson expects most cities to show an uptick in crime in 2016. So, he says, St. Louis bucked the trend.
