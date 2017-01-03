Dotson Defends ‘The First 48’ Coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Police Chief is defending his plans, to let a T.V. crime show on A&E , feature homicide detectives working local murders.

Chief Sam Dotson says the show “The First 48” is respected by homicide detectives here, for showing cases move from the street to the courts.

“This is a chance for us to tell our story, or have ‘The First 48,’ tell our story about the good work that the men and women do,” Dotson says. “So, this isn’t about hiding numbers. This isn’t about doing anything…talking about reality.”

Critics say the show could worsen the city’s reputation for crime before a national audience. Dotson hopes the show will help recruiting – saying the show may encourage those who want to help families or change someones life.

Meanwhile, a candidate for mayor in the March primary is condemning Dotson’s decision to put St. Louis murders on the show. City Treasurer Democrat Tisharua Jones, says Dotson is making a mistake.

“I just don’t think that bringing in a camera crew in the middle of an already delicate situation…is going to give us any more clues as to why that particular crime they are investigating happened,” Jones says.

Jones says the city needs a new approach to crime, one that focuses on both the root causes and funding more police.

“There are many cases where there has been miscarriages of justice due to this show,” Jones says. “I think our citizens deserve better.”

Jones says if elected she would appoint a new Director of Public Safety and expect changes at the police department – including a new chief.

Some lawsuits have been filed against the show and the cities involved – by people arrested on the show, but later cleared of any crime.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook