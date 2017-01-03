First Phase of Highway Corridor Takeover in Branson Underway

January 3, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Branson, highway, Missouri, new, update

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) – The first phase of a makeover of a 5-mile stretch of highway in Branson could be finished by Memorial Day.

The Joplin Globe, reports the construction aims to alleviate traffic congestion along West Highway 76 by creating a wider, continuous pedestrian walkway in the area, which includes Branson’s entertainment district.

The construction is part of Project Branson, a coalition representing more than 20 area businesses. The group’s goal is to create a walkable, unbroken chain of attractions, restaurants, theaters and retail shops.

The revitalization is expected to cost $80 million, funded through a partnership with the city and by business owners along the corridor. It could take eight years to complete.

City officials say the revitalization is forecast to increase sales by $1.4 billion over the next 20 years.

