Heart-Stopping Video Shows 2-Year-Old Trying to Save His Brother

Bowdy and Brock Shoff probably have close to no idea what just happened, but the world realizes how scary these two minutes were.

Brock was the one stuck under the dresser after they began climbing on it, and Bowdy scrambled to figure out the situation. CNN contacted the parents, who said:

“Our house is very childproof, we are really cautious about all this stuff — so it never really crossed out minds that something like this could happen,” Shoff said.

The boys’ mother, Kayli, didn’t realize what had happened at 8:30 a.m., Friday, because she was sleeping, reports CNN.

The boys’ father, Ricky, works for a company that sells home monitoring systems and has surveillance cameras throughout his house, he told CNN.

The video was posted to Facebook on Sunday, and YouTube the next day. The parents say they just want to help people be aware of how wrong this could have gone and to “make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall.”

The YouTube video has more than 125 million views.



