Mizzou Vets Find Harmful Chemicals in Canned Pet Food

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A study conducted by University of Missouri is warning pet owners to watch how much canned foods they are giving their pets. Associate Professor of Bio-Medical Sciences, Cheryl Rosenfeld says industrial chemical Bisphenol-A or BPA, which is used to manufacture canned food, has a negative health affect on pets.

The study revealed increased risk of obesity, diabetes and even neurological disorders. The experts are warning BPA is not only found in pet food, but also in canned goods for humans.

“We wanted to determine if short-term feeding of widely available commercial canned food could alter BPA concentrations in dogs,” Rosenfeld says. “Thus, we assessed BPA contained within pet food cans. We also analyzed whether disturbances in bacteria found in the gut and metabolic changes could be associated with exposure to BPA from the canned food.”

The recommendation, limit you and your pets consumption of canned products.

