New St. Louis City Sheriff to Focus on Safety, Training, More

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s a new sheriff in town in St. Louis City.

On January 1, Vernon Betts was sworn in as the city’s 26th Sheriff and second African American in the seat. He says first order of business will be looking for ways to tighten security measures at city courts.

“Are there apparatuses we can put in place, protective glass barriers, or anything where citizens know that once they get here, they’re going to have a greater degree of protection,” Betts explained.

Betts says he will also work on getting post-certification credentials for city sheriffs, so they’ll be better prepared in case of emergencies, such as if an active shooter was on the premises.

“As it stands now, with [city Sheriffs] not being post-certified, we believe that if there was an incident, we would fall into a greater state of liability,” Betts said.

Among other things, Betts also said he will be closely monitoring the effects of the new conceal carry bill in Missouri, which now allows citizens to carry a gun without a permit.

