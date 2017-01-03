Police: St. Louis Man Shot His Wife, Then Himself

Associated Press January 3, 2017 8:58 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Dutchtown, homicide, husband, James Aubuchon, St. Louis, Stacey Aubuchon, suicide, wife

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis police say a 32-year-old man fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Police on Tuesday identified the victims as 28-year-old Stacey Aubuchon and her husband, James Aubuchon. Both were found dead Saturday afternoon in their home in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Police say both people suffered gunshot wounds inside the home.

