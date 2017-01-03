St. Louis County Council Delays Action on Blighting Jamestown Mall

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – The long-abandoned and swiftly decaying Jamestown Mall in north St. Louis County, still isn’t considered to be “blighted” – at least not officially.

There was more discussion about it during a public hearing held Tuesday evening inside the St. Louis County Council chambers.The final action on a measure to have the 144-acre property officially declared as being blighted, was put on hold.

Rochelle Walton Gray, one of two newly-elected council members just sworn in last weekend (Ernie Trakas is the other), requested the delay as she attempts to become more acquainted with the topic and seeks answers about what will ultimately be constructed on the property.

“It has to be comparable with the rest of the county,” Walton gray says. Who added she is especially concerned about tax revenue support for Hazelwood schools.

While the council still hasn’t officially blighted the site, it’s definitely leaning in that direction and has some North County residents like Carlotta Washington concerned about what may become of the property.

They’ve been holding community meetings about the topic and she told council members that they just want to have some input in the process.

“We’d just like to see that our opinions are included and that we’re getting the same treatment as if we were a Clayton or a Ladue,” she explained.

Sam Page, who was unanimously appointed new chairman as the regular council meeting Tuesday night, pointed out they’re still early in the process and nothing has been decided about the site’s future.

“We’re still trying to determine if (this property) meets the blight designation, and if it does and the property is consolidated then it would be offered for different proposals,” he told Washington.

Meanwhile the county has been negotiating with the various owners of the vacant property and have reached final or pending deals with all but one.

Dillard’s remains the lone holdout, and Page said the use of eminent domain to take control of the property is still one option on the table.

“We want to get control of the property, or have the folks that have control of the property do something with it other than to let it remain dangerous and unsanitary,” Page said. “Either they do something with it or the economic partnership will take control of the property.”

He added that while an official blight designation could happen in the very near future, the actual transformation of the property is still many years down the road.

