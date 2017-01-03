St. Louis Public Schools Recommended for Full Accreditation

January 3, 2017 6:54 PM
ST. LOUIS (AP) – Missouri’s top education officials say the St. Louis city school district should regain full accreditation.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education made its recommendation Tuesday. The Missouri Board of Education will vote next Tuesday in Jefferson City on the district’s accreditation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis district is provisionally accredited. It is one of 10 Missouri districts currently without full accreditation.

Full accreditation will have little concrete impact on the St. Louis public schools, but it would remove the stigma of lacking full accreditation.

The district lost its accreditation in 2007 because of poor academic performance and ineffective leadership. Academic performance has slowly improved since then.

